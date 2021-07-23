Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,912 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $323.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

