Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,748 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $2,348,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $317.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

