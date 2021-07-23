Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $146.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

