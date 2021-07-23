Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 5,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $377.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.