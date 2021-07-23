Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 208.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.