Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.36%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

