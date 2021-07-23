Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.03 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

