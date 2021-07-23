Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,142 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

