Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $483,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of CTXS opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $160.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

