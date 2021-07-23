Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

