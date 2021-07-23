Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $191,887,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $254.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

