Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

TENB stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.