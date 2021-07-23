Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE:F opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

