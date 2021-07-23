Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.07 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

