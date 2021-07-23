Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Supernova Partners Acquisition worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 734,483 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 206,144 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPNV opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.