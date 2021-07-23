Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IGM Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,052.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $87.21 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

