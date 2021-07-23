Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.