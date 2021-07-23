Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 10,800 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,877,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $745.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.