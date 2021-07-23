Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,490 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 186,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $575,104.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

