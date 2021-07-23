Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.