Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

