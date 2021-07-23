Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,600 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $1,302,267. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

