Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 140,597 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

