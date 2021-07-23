Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,718 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $249.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

