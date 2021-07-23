Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,283 Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFX. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFX opened at $9.69 on Friday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

