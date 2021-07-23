Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 26,695 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,695 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 46.5% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 347.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

