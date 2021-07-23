Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

