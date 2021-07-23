Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 702,849 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

