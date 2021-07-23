Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.23. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

