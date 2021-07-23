Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.