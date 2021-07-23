Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $972.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.