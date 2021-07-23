Scotiabank Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $148.88 on Friday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.