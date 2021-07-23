ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $10,076.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,312,202 coins and its circulating supply is 36,628,591 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

