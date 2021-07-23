Scry.info (DDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,028.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $63,028.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00872519 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

