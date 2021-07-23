Scrypta 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $259,780.55 and $51.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022445 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003475 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001589 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,463,350 coins and its circulating supply is 17,663,350 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.