SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCYX. Aegis reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.10. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.