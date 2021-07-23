Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 14.3% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $84,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,870. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $298.46. The company has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

