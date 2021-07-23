Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
SBCF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 142,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,969. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.
