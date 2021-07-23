Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean E. George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $670,587.63.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

