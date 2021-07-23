Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

