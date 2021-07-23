Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.