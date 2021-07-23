Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Hits $67.91 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $67.91 million and $864,115.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00440298 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01338479 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 189,217,497 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.