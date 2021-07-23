Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £225.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.15. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.