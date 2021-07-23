Selfkey Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.76 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and $13.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

