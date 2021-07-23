Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0061

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Selfkey has a market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

