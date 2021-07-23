Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

