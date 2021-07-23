SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 2.5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. 127,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,184,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

