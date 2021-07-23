Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

