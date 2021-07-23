Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 374,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,394. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.44.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

