Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.